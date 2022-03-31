×

World

Russia concerned at Islamic State's plans to destabilise Central Asia

31 March 2022 - 07:46 By Olzhas Auyezov
Image: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia is concerned about the plans of militant group Islamic State to destabilise central Asia and spread instability to the country as well, the RIA news agency said.

It was quoting remarks on Thursday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at an Afghanistan-focused conference in China.

Lavrov added that the first diplomat appointed by Afghanistan's Taliban government started work in Moscow last month after being accredited by Russia.

Reuters

