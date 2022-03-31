F1 to light up Las Vegas night in 2023

Formula One will light up Las Vegas on a Saturday night in November 2023 as the streets of 'Sin City' are taken over by the fastest cars and most famous drivers in the world, officials said on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix's 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One.

“Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.

“There is no better place for Formula One to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.”