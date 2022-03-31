US, South Korea seen resuming major military drills as North Korea tensions rise

Joint South Korean and US military drills set to kick off next month could for the first time in years include more weaponry and troops, and more aggressive messaging as tensions with North Korea rise.

Neither the South Korean or US militaries have confirmed what this year's annual drills may entail, but a recent series of unusual displays of military might in and around the Korean peninsula suggest a more muscular show could be in the works, analysts said.

North Korea conducted a full intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test for the first time since 2017 last week, and South Korean officials have reported new construction at the North's only known nuclear test site, which was shuttered in 2018.

Monitors in the US also reported this week “unusual” activity by a North Korean ballistic missile submarine at its base, suggesting repairs, modifications, or preparations for a new missile launch.

South Korea conducted rare missile drills and an unprecedented F-35A fighter jet display in explicit response to North Korea’s latest ICBM test, warning Pyongyang it has the willingness and capability to respond and “punish” the North if necessary.

This follows the US military saying it was stepping up its military efforts in the Yellow Sea, and conducted an aircraft carrier drill in a demonstration of force against North Korea.

In a report on North Korea's ICBM launch provided to lawmakers this week and obtained by Reuters, South Korea's ministry of defence said deterring future actions by North Korea requires not only displays of the South's military power, but also “timely manifestation” of strong capabilities and posture at the South Korea-US alliance level.