×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine says

01 April 2022 - 15:31 By Reuters
Armoured vehicles of pro-Russian troops drive along a street during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 31 2022.
Armoured vehicles of pro-Russian troops drive along a street during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 31 2022.
Image: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Some Russian troops were still in the “exclusion zone” around the Chernobyl nuclear power station on Friday morning, a day after ending their occupation of the plant itself, a Ukrainian official said.

Russian forces occupied the defunct power station north of Kyiv soon after invading Ukraine on February 24, but Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said on Thursday they had left the plant and were heading towards the border with Belarus.

“Russians were seen in the exclusion zone this morning,” Yevhen Kramarenko, who heads the agency in charge of the exclusion zone, said in televised comments on Friday.

He did not say what the troops were doing or where they might be headed. He added that no Russian troops had been seen on the territory of the decommissioned nuclear power plant.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian authorities on the reported withdrawal from the Chernobyl plant, scene of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.

Russian tankers are creeping in the dark to evade sanctions

Since ramping up of commercial restrictions, more and more ships have been switching off their location transmitters
World
3 days ago

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that with renewed access to Chernobyl, Ukraine would work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to establish what Russian troops did while in control of the site, which he warned had exposed them to dangerous levels of radiation.

“Russia behaved irresponsibly in Chernobyl on all accounts, from not allowing personnel of the station to perform their functions to digging trenches in the contaminated areas,” Kuleba said on Friday.

The Russian government must “answer to the mothers, the sisters, the wives of those soldiers — why did they force them to put their lives at risk?”

The exclusion zone was established because of high radiation levels in the area after a nuclear reactor exploded at the plant in April 1986.

Energoatom suggested on Thursday that the Russian forces had left because of concerns about radiation levels and they had taken with them an unspecified number of members of Ukraine's National Guard who had been held captive since February 24. The information could not immediately be verified.

Russian troops had built fortifications, including trenches, in the so-called Red Forest, the most radioactively contaminated part of the zone around Chernobyl, Energoatom said.

The plant's Ukrainian staff continued to oversee the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel at Chernobyl while it was occupied by Russian forces and also supervised the concrete-encased remains of the reactor that exploded in 1986.

READ MORE:

US warned firms about Russia's Kaspersky software day after invasion

The US government began privately warning some American companies the day after Russia invaded Ukraine that Moscow could manipulate software designed ...
News
1 day ago

Russian supply chains next in line for sanctions — US Treasury's Adeyemo

The US and its allies plan new sanctions on more sectors of Russia's economy that are critical to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, including ...
News
3 days ago

Turkey treading a fine line for acting as 'sanctions safe haven' for Russians

Turkey has said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is unacceptable but it opposes the sanctions on principle and is not ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate South Africa
  3. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  4. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  5. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails