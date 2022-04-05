OPINION | UK maternity scandal and the danger of dogma

A five-year investigation into the avoidable deaths of 201 babies and nine mothers at a UK hospital — described by one British newspaper as “the worst maternity scandal in history” — has ignited a debate over healthcare that has ramifications outside Britain.

The official report by Donna Ockenden, a senior midwife and businesswoman, revealed this week that the health of expectant mothers and their babies was sacrificed to dogma.

Former secretary of state Jeremy Hunt, who ordered the inquiry five years ago, says “the natural birth ideology ... proved to be absolutely catastrophic at Shrewsbury and Telford”. That hospital’s refusal to admit initial mistakes was another main factor. It does not continue to stand by those policies.

At Shrewsbury and Telford hospital trust, Debbie Greenway was one victim. When she asked for a caesarean section — her twins had with difficulty been conceived by IVF — the doctor repeatedly dismissed her request: “We’ve got the lowest caesarean rates in the country and we are proud of it and we plan to keep it that way.”

After an extended period of labour, Greenway lost one of her babies and was told it was a highly unusual occurrence. It wasn’t.

Greenway’s natural birth followed repeated doses of syntocinon, a drug used to bring on contractions after her extended labour. An earlier caesarean would likely have saved the life of the baby she had already named John.