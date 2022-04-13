More Taiwan firms suspend production in China as Covid-19 spreads

More than 30 Taiwan companies, many making electronics parts, said on Wednesday that government Covid-19 control measures in eastern China had led them to suspend production until at least next week, as disruption from the measures spreads.

China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

Global companies, from mobile phone to chip makers, are highly dependent on China and Southeast Asia for production and have been diversifying their supply chains after the pandemic caused havoc.

Among the Taiwan firms notifying the stock exchange was Quanta Computer Inc, an assembler of Apple Inc's MacBook, which said a Shanghai unit had suspended operations, with resumption depending on government approval.