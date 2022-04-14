UKRAINE UPDATES | Battle for Donbas will define course of war in Ukraine, say analysts

April 14 2022 - 06:15

Russia was committing atrocities in Ukraine even before the war

An annual human rights report by the US state department contends that authoritarianism around the world is threatening human rights and democracy, most strikingly as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine.

Painting a picture of deteriorating human rights globally, the report for 2021 — before Russia’s February invasion — says Russian-led forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine engaged “in unlawful or widespread civilian harm, enforced disappearances or abductions and torture and physical abuses or punishment”. Russia has denied committing such abuses.

Speaking at a news briefing as the report was released on Tuesday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said worse atrocities may yet unfold in Ukraine as Russian forces push to take Mariupol.