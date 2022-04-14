UKRAINE UPDATES | Battle for Donbas will define course of war in Ukraine, say analysts
April 14 2022 - 07:00
Ukrainian grandmother survives, with her chickens
An 82-year-old Ukrainian grandmother, who lived through World War Two and the breakup of the Soviet Union, has survived the Russian occupation of her town, with her chickens
April 14 2022 - 06:30
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – U.S. to send Ukraine $800 million more in military aid
US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, expanding the scope of the systems provided to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine.
April 14 2022 - 06:15
Russia was committing atrocities in Ukraine even before the war
An annual human rights report by the US state department contends that authoritarianism around the world is threatening human rights and democracy, most strikingly as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine.
Painting a picture of deteriorating human rights globally, the report for 2021 — before Russia’s February invasion — says Russian-led forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine engaged “in unlawful or widespread civilian harm, enforced disappearances or abductions and torture and physical abuses or punishment”. Russia has denied committing such abuses.
Speaking at a news briefing as the report was released on Tuesday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said worse atrocities may yet unfold in Ukraine as Russian forces push to take Mariupol.
April 14 2022 - 06:00
Battle for Donbas will define course of war in Ukraine, say analysts
Russia is beefing up its forces for a new assault on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, setting the stage for a protracted battle that is certain to inflict heavy losses on both sides as the Russians try to encircle Ukraine’s fighters, analysts say.
Military analysts are wary of predicting who will win the battle for Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbas, a crucial conflict that will probably be brutal and ultimately define the course of the war.
“The outcome of the battle could be that both sides will be battered to the point where neither will be able to conduct an offensive or a counteroffensive,” said Konrad Muzyka, director of the Poland-based Rochan consultancy.
“Ukrainians will defend their land to the last man. The Russians will incur significant losses.”
