“Keep your hands in your pockets,” female UK minister tells male lawmakers

British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said all women working in parliament had been subject to sexist language or inappropriate touching and advised her male colleagues to keep their hands in their pockets.

The behaviour of lawmakers in the Palace of Westminster is in focus after the ruling Conservative Party said this week it was investigating allegations that a MP was seen watching pornography in the House of Commons debating chamber.

“I think all of us as women in parliament have been subjected to inappropriate language and to wandering hands ... It's never okay anywhere. It's not okay in Westminster either,” Trevelyan told Sky News.

“Fundamentally, if you're a bloke, keep your hands in your pockets and behave as you would if you had your daughter in the room.”

Reuters