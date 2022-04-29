×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

“Keep your hands in your pockets,” female UK minister tells male lawmakers

29 April 2022 - 09:35 By Reuters
“I think all of us as women in parliament have been subjected to inappropriate language and to wandering hands ... It's never okay anywhere. It's not okay in Westminster either,” Trevelyan told Sky News..
“I think all of us as women in parliament have been subjected to inappropriate language and to wandering hands ... It's never okay anywhere. It's not okay in Westminster either,” Trevelyan told Sky News..
Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said all women working in parliament had been subject to sexist language or inappropriate touching and advised her male colleagues to keep their hands in their pockets.

The behaviour of lawmakers in the Palace of Westminster is in focus after the ruling Conservative Party said this week it was investigating allegations that a MP was seen watching pornography in the House of Commons debating chamber.

“I think all of us as women in parliament have been subjected to inappropriate language and to wandering hands ... It's never okay anywhere. It's not okay in Westminster either,” Trevelyan told Sky News.

“Fundamentally, if you're a bloke, keep your hands in your pockets and behave as you would if you had your daughter in the room.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm South Africa
  2. Advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case arrested in court South Africa
  3. Joburg arsonist strikes again, this time in Oaklands News
  4. Cresta man’s domestic staff arrested for murder, stealing from his bank accounts South Africa
  5. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa