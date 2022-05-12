Old gas canisters fuel deadly blasts in Venezuela homes

Venezuelan housewife Leoana Maricuto was cooking in the kitchen with her husband and their three-year-old son last week when a gas canister exploded, engulfing her in flames.

“My husband was making potatoes and all of a sudden the explosion happened,” said Maricuto, 32, as she sat on her bed, legs bandaged, in her eastern Caracas neighbourhood.

Maricuto's husband, vegetable seller Gerardo Quinones, 24, suffered burns to his foot, while a cousin hit by the cylinder was hospitalised for burns and other injuries.

“I couldn't get out,” Quinones said. “We tried to put the fire out. The canister caught fire from the top.”

Neighbours extinguished the fire with sand before it could spread through the house.

Many other Venezuelans have been less fortunate. Deaths related to gas explosions have risen in recent months in the country, where energy analysts say just 20% of an estimated 15-million gas canisters are fit for use in homes.