World

Blinken to highlight food security in UN meetings

18 May 2022 - 09:48 By Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with senior officials from 10 countries in Africa and with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey, the State Department said.
Image: Andrew Harnik/Reuters/ File photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to New York this week to chair a United Nations meeting on food security and discuss its link with conflict with the Security Council, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Blinken will meet on May 18 with senior officials from 10 countries in Africa and with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey, the State Department said. He will then chair a "Global Food Security Call to Action" at the United Nations, it added.

On May 19, Blinken will chair a meeting of the Security Council that will feature "an open debate focusing on the critical links between conflict and food security", the State Department said.

After the debate, Blinken will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "to discuss the global response to the acute human suffering in and around Ukraine," the State Department added.

Reuters 

