Is it a human wearing a costume? It is a wolf in yoga pants? Reactions to ‘strange image’ captured at Texas zoo

Is it a human in a wolf costume? Is it a wolf in yoga pants? Is it a coyote? What is it?

Amarillo in Texas has Twitter users guessing about the “strange image” captured on camera on May 21 at around 1.25am.

“The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (at around 1.:25am.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO (Unidentified Amarillo Object) could be?,” the city tweeted on Thursday.