World

Is it a human wearing a costume? It is a wolf in yoga pants? Reactions to ‘strange image’ captured at Texas zoo

10 June 2022 - 12:46
The City of Amarillo in Texas captured a 'strange image' outside the zoo and asked residents to guess what it is.
Image: Twitter/ City of Amarillo

Is it a human in a wolf costume? Is it a wolf in yoga pants? Is it a coyote? What is it?

Amarillo in Texas has Twitter users guessing about the “strange image” captured on camera on May 21 at around 1.25am.

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (at around 1.:25am.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO (Unidentified Amarillo Object) could be?,” the city tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet was met with guesses by doubters who were not convinced the image is real.

What camera took this picture and why is it there for that small section of fence? Has something happened at that section of fence that caused them to specifically put a camera there, or was this a staged photo for publicity?,” asked one Twitter user.

Here are some guesses from users: 

