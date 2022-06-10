Is it a human wearing a costume? It is a wolf in yoga pants? Reactions to ‘strange image’ captured at Texas zoo
Is it a human in a wolf costume? Is it a wolf in yoga pants? Is it a coyote? What is it?
Amarillo in Texas has Twitter users guessing about the “strange image” captured on camera on May 21 at around 1.25am.
“The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (at around 1.:25am.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO (Unidentified Amarillo Object) could be?,” the city tweeted on Thursday.
The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT— CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022
The tweet was met with guesses by doubters who were not convinced the image is real.
“What camera took this picture and why is it there for that small section of fence? Has something happened at that section of fence that caused them to specifically put a camera there, or was this a staged photo for publicity?,” asked one Twitter user.
Here are some guesses from users:
My guess would be Coyote jumping the fence rotated a bit right of being directly facing the camera. It’s probably blurry compared to the surrounds due to the speed of the coyote mid jump and the low light/ exposure time the camera has. pic.twitter.com/3uFjCQXG6l— Spenser Harvey (@SpenserHarvey) June 9, 2022
NONONO I THOUGHT THEY REDESIGNED HIM WHY IS UGLY SONIC HERE— 🇫🇷 Aheit™ #blm (@Aheit_giuz) June 9, 2022
What camera took this picture and why is it even there for that small section of fence? Has something happened at that section of fence that caused them to specifically put a camera there, or was this a staged photo for publicity??— T Miller (@flash007fire) June 9, 2022
Hmmm uncertain about camera speed— it’s actually an infrared camera casting its own light source (invisible to our eyes)— I used to deal a lot with CCTV cams and they can take pretty fast exposures and do high framerates! Not denying the possibility of motion blur though.— Tahn.exe (@tahnmeep) June 9, 2022
