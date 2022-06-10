Unemployed woman wins R31m lottery, search on for Mpumalanga winner
An unemployed woman in her 50s who waited patiently to win big has bagged herself R31.4m in the latest Lotto Plus 1 draw.
The biggest amount the woman from Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape, had previously won was R150.
“I was extremely shocked when I found out I had won. I don’t plan to change my life in any drastic way,” said the winner.
The winning ticket was purchased at Dahley & Khandaker, with a wager of R40 via the manual selection. The woman checked her winnings on the internet and was home when she discovered she is a multimillionaire.
Despite the winner's concerns about people finding out about her life-changing fortune, she is content with only having told her immediate family. She plans to carefully spend her winnings on her family, invest a portion and give to those who are in need.
Ithuba is searching for another big winner, calling on players in Mpumalanga to check their tickets as there is a surprise mid-month bonus for a player from Mhluzi, Middelburg.
The latest winner bagged Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of R12.6m.
The ticket was played via manual selection with a wager of R20.
Ithuba has urged the ticketholder to come forward and claim their winnings at their nearest office.
“Our team of financial advisers are ready to offer financial advice which will help the winner navigate through their investment opportunities,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
Friday’s total PowerBall jackpots are estimated at R51m.
“We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge all our players who continue to play the National Lottery games, and congratulate all our multimillionaires to date. We encourage players to play responsibly,” Mabuza said.
TimesLIVE
