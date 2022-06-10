Unemployed woman wins R31m lottery, search on for Mpumalanga winner

An unemployed woman in her 50s who waited patiently to win big has bagged herself R31.4m in the latest Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The biggest amount the woman from Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape, had previously won was R150.

“I was extremely shocked when I found out I had won. I don’t plan to change my life in any drastic way,” said the winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dahley & Khandaker, with a wager of R40 via the manual selection. The woman checked her winnings on the internet and was home when she discovered she is a multimillionaire.

Despite the winner's concerns about people finding out about her life-changing fortune, she is content with only having told her immediate family. She plans to carefully spend her winnings on her family, invest a portion and give to those who are in need.