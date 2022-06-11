UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine hails British leadership as UK defence minister visits Kyiv
June 11 2022 - 08:30
Germany will help Ukraine provide medical help for war victims by helping build trauma centres for the wounded, donating prosthetic limbs and deploying German doctors to the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday.
"Ukraine needs humanitarian aid just as urgently as it needs our military support," the minister said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
The aid would include Germany helping to supply prostheses, deploying 200 doctors in Ukraine, setting up training on treating burns and connecting some hospitals in Ukraine to a telemedicine service, the ministry said in a statement.
June 11 2022 - 08:00
Ukraine hails British leadership as UK defence minister visits Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed British leadership and its assistance for Kyiv against Russia's invasion during talks on Friday with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in the Ukrainian capital.
Wallace, visiting Kyiv two months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, praised Zelenskiy for his own leadership during a war in which Britain has provided Ukraine with weapons and financial assistance and has imposed sanctions on Russia.
"I am grateful in general to Great Britain, the government and the prime minister," Zelenskiy, looking relaxed in a dark T-shirt, told Wallace at the presidential headquarters. "The war highlights who is our friend or friends – not just strategic friends, but real friends now. And I believe Great Britain is a friend."
