×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | France vs Russia: the renewed scramble for Africa

14 June 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
Children bathe in a reopened fountain on June 13, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. The region around Ukraine's capital continues to recover from Russia's aborted assault on Kyiv, which turned many communities into battlefields.
Children bathe in a reopened fountain on June 13, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. The region around Ukraine's capital continues to recover from Russia's aborted assault on Kyiv, which turned many communities into battlefields.
Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

June 14 2022 - 06:15

June 14 2022 - 06:15

This is how Ukraine plans to get its Bauhaus in order after the war

Africa is “the last business frontier” and that is why geopolitical tensions between countries like France and Russia include a renewed scramble for Africa. This is the view of Koffi Kouakou, an Africa analyst and senior fellow at the Centre of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. He unravelled this claim in detail in the latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE.

June 14 2022 - 06:00

PODCAST | France vs Russia: the renewed scramble for Africa

Africa is “the last business frontier” and that is why geopolitical tensions between countries like France and Russia include a renewed scramble for Africa. This is the view of Koffi Kouakou, an Africa analyst and senior fellow at the Centre of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. He unravelled this claim in detail in the latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech