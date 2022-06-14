UKRAINE UPDATES | France vs Russia: the renewed scramble for Africa

June 14 2022 - 06:15

This is how Ukraine plans to get its Bauhaus in order after the war

Africa is “the last business frontier” and that is why geopolitical tensions between countries like France and Russia include a renewed scramble for Africa. This is the view of Koffi Kouakou, an Africa analyst and senior fellow at the Centre of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. He unravelled this claim in detail in the latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE.