UKRAINE UPDATES | Pope slams Putin, praises Ukrainians, but says perhaps war was provoked

June 15 2022 - 06:00

Pope slams Putin, praises Ukrainians, but says perhaps war was provoked

Pope Francis has taken a new series of swipes at Russia for its actions in Ukraine, saying its troops are brutal, cruel and ferocious, while praising “brave” Ukrainians for fighting for survival.

But in the text of a conversation he had last month with editors of Jesuit media and published on Tuesday, he also said the situation was not black and white and that the war was “perhaps in some way provoked”.

While condemning “the ferocity, the cruelty of Russian troops, we must not forget the real problems if we want them to be solved”, Francis said, including the armaments industry among the factors that provide incentives for war.