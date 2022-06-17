UKRAINE UPDATES | 'You can count on our brotherhood' - Macron to Ukraine
June 17 2022 - 08:00
Europe steps up support for Ukraine as Russia presses offensive
Britain will host talks on Friday on rebuilding key infrastructure in Kyiv, a day after the leaders of Germany, France and Italy visited Ukraine and offered it the hope of EU membership as it battles a ferocious Russian offensive in the east.
Air raid sirens blared while French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi visited the Ukrainian capital and a nearby town wrecked early in the war.
After holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders signalled Ukraine should be granted European Union candidate status, a symbolic gesture that would draw Kyiv closer to the economic bloc.
June 17 2022 - 07:15
Netherlands says Russian spy was caught seeking war crimes court internship
The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine.
Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov created an elaborate cover story dating back years to try to enter the Netherlands as a Brazilian national for an internship at the Hague-based ICC in April, the agency’s head told Reuters.
“This was a long-term, multi-year GRU operation that cost a lot of time, energy and money”, said Dutch intelligence agency chief Erik Akerboom, using the acronym for Russia’s military intelligence service.
June 17 2022 - 06:30
'You can count on our brotherhood' - Macron to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Kyiv with three other European leaders that Ukraine could count on European allies for support, saying 'You can count on the brotherhood of Europe to make sure that Ukraine remains free.'
June 17 2022 - 06:00
Intense fighting in Eastern Ukraine: Ambulance teams rescue soldiers
It has been more than 100 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started and scores of civilians have lost their lives in the conflict. Now, Ambulance teams rescue soldiers amid intense fighting in Eastern Ukraine.
June 17 2022 - 06:15
3 Americans reported missing in Ukraine: The US says working hard to verify reports
Three Americans have been reported missing in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The US says it is working hard to verify these reports. Two American veterans were fighting in the Ukraine war.
