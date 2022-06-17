UKRAINE UPDATES | 'You can count on our brotherhood' - Macron to Ukraine

June 17 2022 - 08:00

Europe steps up support for Ukraine as Russia presses offensive

Britain will host talks on Friday on rebuilding key infrastructure in Kyiv, a day after the leaders of Germany, France and Italy visited Ukraine and offered it the hope of EU membership as it battles a ferocious Russian offensive in the east.

Air raid sirens blared while French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi visited the Ukrainian capital and a nearby town wrecked early in the war.

After holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders signalled Ukraine should be granted European Union candidate status, a symbolic gesture that would draw Kyiv closer to the economic bloc.