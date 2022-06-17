×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | 'You can count on our brotherhood' - Macron to Ukraine

17 June 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
Ukrainian national flag and red-and-black nationalist flag flutter outside a partially destroyed civilian building in Irpin, Ukraine June 16, 2022.
Ukrainian national flag and red-and-black nationalist flag flutter outside a partially destroyed civilian building in Irpin, Ukraine June 16, 2022.
Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

June 17 2022 - 08:00

Europe steps up support for Ukraine as Russia presses offensive

Britain will host talks on Friday on rebuilding key infrastructure in Kyiv, a day after the leaders of Germany, France and Italy visited Ukraine and offered it the hope of EU membership as it battles a ferocious Russian offensive in the east.

Air raid sirens blared while French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi visited the Ukrainian capital and a nearby town wrecked early in the war.

After holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders signalled Ukraine should be granted European Union candidate status, a symbolic gesture that would draw Kyiv closer to the economic bloc.

June 17 2022 - 07:15

Netherlands says Russian spy was caught seeking war crimes court internship

The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine.

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov created an elaborate cover story dating back years to try to enter the Netherlands as a Brazilian national for an internship at the Hague-based ICC in April, the agency’s head told Reuters.

“This was a long-term, multi-year GRU operation that cost a lot of time, energy and money”, said Dutch intelligence agency chief Erik Akerboom, using the acronym for Russia’s military intelligence service.

June 17 2022 - 06:30

'You can count on our brotherhood' - Macron to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Kyiv with three other European leaders that Ukraine could count on European allies for support, saying 'You can count on the brotherhood of Europe to make sure that Ukraine remains free.'

June 17 2022 - 06:00

Intense fighting in Eastern Ukraine: Ambulance teams rescue soldiers  

It has been more than 100 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started and scores of civilians have lost their lives in the conflict. Now, Ambulance teams rescue soldiers amid intense fighting in Eastern Ukraine.

June 17 2022 - 06:15

3 Americans reported missing in Ukraine: The US says working hard to verify reports

Three Americans have been reported missing in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The US says it is working hard to verify these reports. Two American veterans were fighting in the Ukraine war.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at ... South Africa
  2. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  3. Arthur Fraser meets the Hawks to ‘assist’ with Ramaphosa investigation South Africa
  4. KZN’s former Treasury head Sipho Shabalala found guilty of corruption, money ... South Africa
  5. 'EFT only': Phala Phala Ankole auction will not accept any cash South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...