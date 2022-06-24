×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | 'This is a victory': Zelensky on EU membership

24 June 2022 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
A man reads from The War Is Not Over exhibition stands in Taras Shevchenko Park on June 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The exhibition showcases the work of journalists who have been killed, injured, come under fire, captured or persecuted since the beginning of Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
A man reads from The War Is Not Over exhibition stands in Taras Shevchenko Park on June 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The exhibition showcases the work of journalists who have been killed, injured, come under fire, captured or persecuted since the beginning of Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Alexey Furman/ Getty Images

June 24 2022 - 06:15

Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing three -Ifax

An Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashed and caught fire while landing near Russia's western city of Ryazan on Friday, killing three of the nine people on board, the Interfax news agency said.Six were injured, Interfax added in the report, which cited an unidentified source.

Separately, it quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying the plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight. The ministry gave no details of crew deaths. 

Reuters 

June 24 2022 - 06:00

'This is a victory': Zelensky on EU membership

‘This is a victory,’ President Volodymyr Zelensky said as he hailed the EU's move to accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the 27-nation bloc and promised not to rest until full EU membership and Russia's defeat had been secured.   

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  2. ‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI ... South Africa
  3. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  4. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa
  5. 'People made fun of him for running away so slowly': Inmate collared after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'