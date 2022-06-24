UKRAINE UPDATES | 'This is a victory': Zelensky on EU membership
24 June 2022 - 06:10
June 24 2022 - 06:15
Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing three -Ifax
An Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashed and caught fire while landing near Russia's western city of Ryazan on Friday, killing three of the nine people on board, the Interfax news agency said.Six were injured, Interfax added in the report, which cited an unidentified source.
Separately, it quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying the plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight. The ministry gave no details of crew deaths.
Reuters
June 24 2022 - 06:00
'This is a victory': Zelensky on EU membership
‘This is a victory,’ President Volodymyr Zelensky said as he hailed the EU's move to accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the 27-nation bloc and promised not to rest until full EU membership and Russia's defeat had been secured.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.