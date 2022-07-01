New York moves to add reproductive rights, equality to state's constitution

New York lawmakers on Friday took the first step towards codifying reproductive rights into the state’s constitution in response to the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

The legislature passed a measure (S. 51002) to expand the list of classes protected by the state’s constitution. The broad equal rights language expands those classes to include women making decisions about pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare.

New York lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 to enshrine Roe’s protections and guarantee access to an abortion. But Democrats backing the amendment said adding the protections to the Constitution would provide additional safeguards.

“With these enumerations, this amendment guarantees a constitutional right to reproductive healthcare for any individual in the state of New York,” Senate Democrats said in a release after the measure passed their chamber.

If the broad equal rights proposal survives its next steps, voters as soon as next year would get a say on barring discrimination on a host of other categories including race, colour, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed, religion, or sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. It aims to prohibit discrimination that results from the actions of state government, corporations or institutions, according to the bill text.