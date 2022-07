Bok captain Kolisi excited to play in front of a sold-out Loftus against Wales

Stick also warned that undermining Wales could be a big mistake.

“For us, Wales are where we were in 2018, when Rassie (Erasmus — SA Rugby director of rugby) and Jacques (Nienaber) came back and started building. “That is why we would like to build our depth with the young players but at the same time win, especially with an eye on the Rugby World Cup. I think in their backline there are about six players who were in the British & Irish Lions squad, and they have a player like Liam Williams (fullback) who just keeps going.”

Zoning in on their own game, Kolisi is happy about depth.

“Last year was tough with how closely we lost some Test matches, and the coaches have looked at that, and have been working on it. Hopefully some new players get an opportunity for us to build some depth and momentum at the same time this season.”

With the uncapped duo of Salmaan Moerat (lock) and Elrigh Louw (loose forward) in line to make their Springbok debuts off the bench, Kolisi had some words of encouragement for them.

“I am very happy for both of them,” said the Bok captain. “Salmaan has been with us before and he has had his injury problems, so it is good to see him fight through that to be here, and Elrigh has played fantastic rugby.

“Our message to them has been that the toughest part is to stay here, but that they just have to do their best and that as the older players in the team we will support them on the field.”

