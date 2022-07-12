UKRAINE UPDATES | Chasiv Yar death toll hits 33
July 12 2022 - 10:51
Russia registers first case of monkeypox
Russia registered its first case of monkeypox, consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday. The watchdog said in a statement that the disease was discovered in a young man who had returned from a trip around European countries. The risk of infection to others was limited, it said. "The disease is proceeding in a mild form. There is no threat to life," Rospotrebnadzor said. More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600. – Reuters
July 12 2022 - 10:43
Chasiv Yar death toll hits 33
Ukrainian rescue workers recovered 33 bodies from the debris of the apartment block in Chasiv Yar, according to the State Emergencies Service. Russian rockets hit the five-storey building near Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region over the weekend. Ukrainian forces repelled several Russian assaults on the Slovyansk and Kharkiv axes, the Ukraine’s General Staff said in its morning update. The mayor of Mykolaiv reported on Telegram that powerful explosions hit the city overnight. - Bloomberg
July 12 2022 - 10:40
Gold hits nine-month low as investors rush to dollar as haven
Gold retreated as an energised dollar strengthened yet again in the run-up to US inflation data this week that’s set to shape the magnitude of the Federal Reserve’s next rate hike. Bullion slid to its lowest intraday level in more than nine months after posting a fourth weekly loss Friday. Investors concerned about the prospect of a global economic downturn have turned in droves to the dollar, which is already up more than 2% this month.
Gold’s fortunes have ridden a roller-coaster ride this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred a rally in the haven well above $2,000 an ounce in March, only for the momentum to fade as the growth and inflation outlook shifted. In recent weeks, investors have cut holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.
US inflation figures this week may stiffen the resolve of Fed policy makers to proceed with another big increase in interest rates later this month. Economists estimate the gauge climbed 8.8% in June from a year-earlier to a fresh four-decade high.
Spot gold traded 0.2% lower at $1,730.52 an ounce at 2.15pm in Singapore, after falling as far as $1,723.32, the lowest price since September 30. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was 0.2% higher, as spot silver, platinum and palladium retreated.
– Bloomberg
July 12 2022 - 10:35
Olympics-Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 ban: IOC's Reedie
Athletes from Russia and Belarus may not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Craig Reedie said.The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove the two countries' athletes from competition. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
"A decision is going to have to be taken on what happens to each of these two countries, and my guess is that the general feeling would be that they should not qualify," former IOC vice-president Reedie told British media.
"Most people are struggling with how we could achieve some degree of representation, but at the moment, there is no clear way to do it. Therefore, you maintain the status quo."
Athletes will miss qualification events for Paris as a result of the measures, and IOC President Thomas Bach said in May that Russia's participation was unclear. It has, however, not sanctioned or banned Russian members who sit on the IOC from taking part in Olympic meetings and has also not sanctioned the Russian Olympic Committee. Of the sports on the Olympic programme, only cycling, tennis and judo have allowed Russians and Belarusians to continue to compete but Reedie said he doubted even athletes from those sports would be permitted to participate in qualifying events.
Reedie, former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), said it would be unrealistic to allow athletes to enter qualifying competitions once they have begun."It's quite difficult halfway through to say, 'All of you who have now qualified we've changed the rules'," Reedie said. "So there's a real issue for the federations, who have a clear instruction which they've agreed to that they won't invite Russians and Belarusians to take part in events.
"On the face of it, it's unlikely that anybody would qualify other than those three sports which don't do it that way. And will they be able to qualify [from those three sports]? I'm not sure."
A Russian doping scandal, involving revelations of a state-backed system across many sports, following the Sochi 2014 Olympics led to Russian athletes competing as neutrals at the Games as part of IOC sanctions.
– Reuters
July 12 2022 - 10:25
Russia's breadbasket seeing high yields as wheat harvest starts
Farmers in Russia's southern Rostov region, one of the largest grain producing and exporting areas of the country, are seeing high wheat yields as harvesting gets under way, growers and officials in the region said.
Sanctions-hit Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is expected to produce a massive crop in 2022 with record amounts available to supply abroad in the July-June marketing season.
"The crop prospects are good," Viktor Goncharov, first deputy governor of the region told Reuters, adding that wheat yields are so far 0.1-0.2 tonnes per hectare higher than a year ago. "Weather, readiness of equipment - everything is favourable."
Russia's exports are crucial for global wheat supply as Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked after the Kremlin sent thousands of troops into the country on February 24.
The Rostov region is expected to repeat last year's record crop when it harvested 12.7-million tonnes of wheat, including 11.5-million tonnes of winter wheat, Goncharov told Reuters at one of the farms in the southwestern part of the region.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia for what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine have not affected the supply of harvesting equipment so far as farmers in the region mostly use locally-produced tractors and combines, he added.
Bessergenevskoye, a farm in the western part of region is so far getting the same yields as a year ago following a lack of rains in the area, its deputy head, Sergei Studinikin said.
Spare parts for imported equipment have become more expensive due to the sanctions but farmers managed to buy them before the start of harvesting and had 99% of equipment ready when the work started, Alexei Kushnaryov, deputy head of Zernogradsky district in the southern part of the region, said.
"Farmers are used to surviving in any conditions, so ways [of solving the problem] have been found. As you can see today, the harvesting work is progressing well," he said, adding that yields were higher than a year ago.
– Reuters
July 12 2022 - 10:15
At least seven people dead in Ukraine’s strike on Nova Kakhovka: TASS
At least seven people were killed in an attack by Ukrainian armed forces on Monday in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
"There are already seven dead for sure and about 60 wounded," TASS quoted Vladimir Leontyev, head of Russia-installed Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region. "There are still many people under the rubble. The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses," Leontyev added.
According to the report, in addition to damaged buildings, the attack also led to an explosion at fertiliser warehouses in the region. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Ukraine says Russian forces have targeted civilians ever since they invaded on February 24, leaving cities, towns and villages in ruins, but Moscow rejects the charge and in turn says Ukrainians are responsible for civilians deaths.
Ukrainian officials said their forces had destroyed an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka.
Serhiy Bratchuk, Odesa administration spokesperson, wrote on his Telegram channel that Nova Kakhovka was now "minus" its ammunition warehouse.
– Reuters
July 12 2022 - 05:30
Putin decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalisation process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.
Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.
– Reuters