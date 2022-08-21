×

World

Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

21 August 2022 - 14:55 By Reuters
China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory despite strong objections from the government in Taipei.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's defence ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory despite strong objections from the government in Taipei, since earlier this month following a visit to the island by U.S. House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Reuters

