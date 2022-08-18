×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Ready 24 hours a day — Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft mettle

18 August 2022 - 09:52 By Aleksander Solum and Ann Wang
Air force soldiers load US made Harpoon AGM-84 anti-ship missiles at a combat readiness mission during a press invited event at the airbase in Hualien, Taiwan, August 17, 2022.
Air force soldiers load US made Harpoon AGM-84 anti-ship missiles at a combat readiness mission during a press invited event at the airbase in Hualien, Taiwan, August 17, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's air force showcased its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday, saying they were ready for action 24 hours a day as the democratically governed island faces sustained pressure from Chinese military drills.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out exercises around the island after a visit this month by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five US lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.

Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and sent warships and fighter jets close to Taiwan.

On a government-organised trip for media to Taiwan's key east coast airbase in Hualien, the Air Force showed off its anti-aircraft systems, including the domestically developed Sky Bow III surface-to-air missiles.

Also on display was the Oerlikon GDF-006 35mm anti-aircraft gun, which officers demonstrated how to set up and how it was aimed at incoming aircraft.

Air defence crews said the increased tensions, including the recent Chinese drills, did not faze them.

“We were not nervous at all at that time, as our regular training is prepared for all-day, 24-hour missile operations,” said air defence officer Chen Te-huan. “When the Chinese military acted, we were already well prepared.”

Although Taiwan's air force has been at the front lines of responding to China's drills, including regularly scrambling aircraft to see off Chinese fighters that get close to the island, the government has stressed its “calm response”, and there have been no clashes.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan's government says that because the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan's people.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid China tensions

A US lawmaker delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day visit during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level ...
News
3 days ago

Taiwan vows to resist pressure as China announces more drills

Taiwan pledged it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of air and sea military drills in areas all around the island, with hostilities set ...
News
1 week ago

Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had sent aircraft and ships to "appropriately" react to Chinese military drills around the island.
News
1 week ago

TOM EATON | Modise’s trip to Moscow conference is an oxymoronic fool’s errand

Attending an international security conference in Moscow is so incongruously fitting for our minister of defence
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  3. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  4. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000