Japan's National Police Agency chief said on Thursday he wanted to resign to take responsibility for the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in July.
The remarks at a press conference by Itaru Nakamura, whose agency is in charge of Japan's police, represent the highest-profile fallout of Abe's assassination.
Security in the western city of Nara on July 8, the day of the shooting, had been widely seen as insufficient, experts have said.
Bodyguards could have saved Abe by shielding him or pulled him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and the second, fatal round of gunfire, eight security experts who reviewed the footage have told Reuters.
Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have acknowledged flaws in the security around Abe's appearance at the election campaign event.
The National Police Agency previously told Reuters the killing had been the result of police failing to fulfil their responsibility, adding it had set up a team to review security and protection measures and evolve preventive steps.
Reuters
Japan police chief wants to resign over Abe shooting
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Japan's National Police Agency chief said on Thursday he wanted to resign to take responsibility for the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in July.
The remarks at a press conference by Itaru Nakamura, whose agency is in charge of Japan's police, represent the highest-profile fallout of Abe's assassination.
Security in the western city of Nara on July 8, the day of the shooting, had been widely seen as insufficient, experts have said.
Bodyguards could have saved Abe by shielding him or pulled him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and the second, fatal round of gunfire, eight security experts who reviewed the footage have told Reuters.
Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have acknowledged flaws in the security around Abe's appearance at the election campaign event.
The National Police Agency previously told Reuters the killing had been the result of police failing to fulfil their responsibility, adding it had set up a team to review security and protection measures and evolve preventive steps.
Reuters
READ MORE
Japanese mourn ex-PM Shinzo Abe a day after his assassination
Ramaphosa sends condolences after death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe shot while making election speech, taken to hospital
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos