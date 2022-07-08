×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ramaphosa sends condolences after death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

08 July 2022 - 19:49 By TimesLIVE
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after being shot on Friday.
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after being shot on Friday.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The violence that claimed the life of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is “a call on all of us to work for non-violence, peace and tolerance in all parts of the globe”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Abe died of his wounds after being shot twice while delivering a campaign speech in Japan on Friday.

“I have learnt with sadness and shock of the passing of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“On behalf of the government and people of SA, I offer my sincere condolences to Mr Abe’s family, friends and colleagues, as well as the government and people of Japan as a close and special partner to our nation,’ Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said he had been privileged to have a close association with Abe during his term as deputy president and president of SA.

“I recall my warm and productive interactions with Prime Minister Abe during my August 2015 visit to Japan where we made significant progress in strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the economic sphere, as well as SA’s co-operation with Japan in addressing issues on the global agenda,” Ramaphosa said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Japan ex-PM Abe dies after being shot while making a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, ...
News
8 hours ago

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe shot while making election speech, taken to hospital

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to ...
News
12 hours ago

Japan to 'drastically strengthen' military capability

Japan aims to "drastically strengthen" its military capabilities, according to an economic policy draft seen by Reuters, as officials worry that ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  2. ‘Zondo hates me’ Politics
  3. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  4. Fraser charge a plot to block Ramaphosa's second term, says Enoch Godongwana Politics
  5. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners