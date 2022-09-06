×

World

Boris Johnson throws weight behind UK's Truss, says she will offer energy help

06 September 2022 - 09:27 By William James
British newly elected PM, Liz Truss has vowed to fix the economic situation in the country.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his successor Liz Truss would do everything to help people cope with skyrocketing energy prices, using his departure speech to throw his support behind the country's new prime minister.

“And I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win,” he said, standing in front of the door of his Number 10 Downing Street office and residence.

Truss was named as Britain's next prime minister on Monday, winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Truss, 47, has promised to act quickly to tackle Britain's cost of living crisis, saying that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and securing future fuel supplies.

Reuters

