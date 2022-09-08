A ribbon-cutting ceremony that went horribly wrong has tickled the funny bone of SA Twitter after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in Democratic Republic of the Congo's capital, Kinshasa, on Monday, but when it came to cutting the ribbon things took a turn for the worse.
The smiles on faces as an organiser cut the ribbon to symbolise the bridge's opening, turned to shock as the bridge collapsed.
Reuters reported the bridge buckled under, both its handrails broke, and the central section slumped into the stream a couple of metres below.
While no-one was hurt, a few bruised egos were nursed as officials struggled to get out of the wreckage.
A video of the moemish was shared widely on social media, with SA users joking that the bridge was like their lives — being held together by ribbon.
WATCH | ‘ANC bridge?’: SA reacts to bridge ceremony that ended in collapse
