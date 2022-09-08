×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WATCH | ‘ANC bridge?’: SA reacts to bridge ceremony that ended in collapse

08 September 2022 - 10:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor

A ribbon-cutting ceremony that went horribly wrong has tickled the funny bone of SA Twitter after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in Democratic Republic of the Congo's capital, Kinshasa, on Monday, but when it came to cutting the ribbon things took a turn for the worse.

The smiles on faces as an organiser cut the ribbon to symbolise the bridge's opening, turned to shock as the bridge collapsed.

Reuters reported the bridge buckled under, both its handrails broke, and the central section slumped into the stream a couple of metres below.

While no-one was hurt, a few bruised egos were nursed as officials struggled to get out of the wreckage.

A video of the moemish was shared widely on social media, with SA users joking that the bridge was like their lives — being held together by ribbon.

READ MORE:

‘We’re now cutting ribbons for potholes’: Ramaphosa’s viral road repair gets tongues wagging

"What level of desperate grandstanding is this? We knew things are bad but not to these embarrassing levels," said EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.
Politics
3 days ago

WATCH | Duduzane Zuma hands over house to KZN flood victims

KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma has handed over a house to a family whose home was destroyed by the deadly floods in the ...
News
1 week ago

SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store opening

"You deserve all the wonderful things life has to give you. I'm super proud," Bongz said to DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

He's been a strong leader - Buthelezi says of Mashaba at M2 bridge reopening

Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he was “sad” to see Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba leaving.
Politics
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  2. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  3. Operation Dudula heads to ConCourt after Zim exemption permit extension South Africa
  4. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  5. Police identify suspects in Orlando tavern mass shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'