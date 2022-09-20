×

World

Tunisia's antiterrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh

20 September 2022 - 10:57 By Reuters
Police members push back supporters of Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda protesting in support of the party leaders, Rached Ghannouchi and Ali Larayedh, who are facing questioning by anti-terrorism police in Tunis,Tunisia September 19, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

Tunisia's antiterrorism police detained for one day Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after an investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, lawyers said on Tuesday.

In the same case, the police postponed the hearing of Tunisia's Islamist opposition leader and speaker of the dissolved parliament Rached Ghannouchi to midday on Tuesday, after waiting for about 14 hours.

It is expected that Laarayedh will appear before a judge on Wednesday, lawyer Mokthar Jmayi told Reuters.

“We are shocked..the file is completely empty and without any evidence”, Samir Dilou, another lawyer said.

Ennahda denies accusations of terrorism, calling it a political attack on a foe of President Kais Saied.

Ghannouchi, 81, has accused Saied of an anti-democratic coup since he seized most powers last summer, shutting down the parliament and moving to rule by decree, powers he has largely formalised with a new constitution ratified in a July referendum.

Last month, several former security officials and two Ennahda members were arrested on charges connected to Tunisians travelling for jihad.

Security and official sources estimated that around 6,000 Tunisians travelled to Syria and Iraq last decade to join jihadist groups including Islamic State. Many were killed there while others escaped and returned to Tunisia.

Reuters

