World

Helicopter carrying pilgrims crashes in India, killing six

18 October 2022 - 10:35 By Reuters
Two pilots and four pilgrims died in a helicpter crash in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India.
Two pilots and four pilgrims died in a helicpter crash in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India.
Image: 123RF/Naruden Boonareesirichai

A helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath in India's Himalayan region crashed on Tuesday, killing all six on board, a police official said.

Two pilots and four pilgrims died in the crash in the northern state of Uttarakhand, its police chief, Ashok Kumar, told Reuters by telephone, adding that a rescue team had been sent to the site.

Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed smoke billowing from a spot nestled in between some hills, surrounded by dark clouds.

It is too early to determine the cause of the accident, but poor weather could be a factor, Kumar added.

Kedarnath is a key pilgrimage site that shuts every winter. 

READ MORE:

Russian fighter plane crashes into apartments in southern city near Ukraine

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, engulfing apartments in flames, the ...
News
17 hours ago

US condemns 'war crimes' after Russia drone attack hits Kyiv apartment block

The United States will hold Russia accountable for "war crimes", the White House said on Monday, hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with ...
News
15 hours ago

World Supersport rider Steeman dies after crash in Portugal

Dutch World Supersport 300 motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died of injuries suffered in a crash in Portugal at the weekend, World Superbikes said ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting South Africa
  2. Mutilated body found in veld confirmed to be Bokgabo South Africa
  3. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  4. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  5. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...