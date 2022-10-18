World

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

18 October 2022 - 16:23 By Max Hunder
Activists protest against Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia in front of the Iranian embassy after a Russian drone strike in the morning, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelensky to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.

Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing four people in the capital of Kyiv.

Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, though Tehran denies supplying the drones.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was certain they were Iranian and would be ready to share a “bag of evidence” to European powers in doubt.

“Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine”, Kuleba told a news conference. “I am submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran.”

Kuleba said Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defence supplies and co-operation in the sector.

There was no immediate Israeli response to Kuleba's remarks.

Earlier on Tuesday, a member of Israel's decision-making security cabinet, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, told national broadcaster Army Radio: “Our support for Ukraine does not include weapons systems and weaponry — and there is no change to that position.”

While Israel has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and provided Kyiv with humanitarian relief, it has stopped short of also providing military support, citing concern for continued co-operation with Moscow over next-door Syria.

Reuters

