WATCH | Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris

French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country.

The murder of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension as well, with opposition parties seizing on the profile of the suspect - an illegal immigrant - to call for tougher immigration policies.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the girl disappeared on Friday afternoon and her body was discovered later that evening by a homeless man outside her building in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital.

She died asphyxiated, prosecutors said in a statement.

The main suspect was seen on CCTV exiting the building in the afternoon, carrying heavy luggage, including the trunk in which the victim was found.

She was arrested on Monday and put under formal investigation on accusations of murder, rape and acts of torture, a judicial source said on Tuesday.