Britain says it has frozen £18bn worth of Russian assets

10 November 2022 - 11:45 By Andrew MacAskill
German officials have searched a large bank in Munich and Frankfurt, Germany, November 8, 2022, in an investigation into suspected money-laundering by a Russian oligarch, a spokesperson for the prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The British government said on Thursday that it had frozen assets together worth £18bn ($20.5bn) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The frozen Russian assets were £6bn more than the amount reported across all other British sanctions regimes.

“We have imposed the most severe sanctions ever on Russia and it is crippling their war machine,” said Andrew Griffith, a junior government minister in the Treasury. “Our message is clear: we will not allow Putin to succeed in this brutal war.”

