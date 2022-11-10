World

Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel - Fars

10 November 2022 - 10:23 By Reuters
On Tuesday, Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a "terrorist" organisation.
Image: 123RF/Piotr Adamowicz/ File photo

Iranian forces have arrested an "agent" of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, while fleeing the Middle Eastern country, its semi-official Fars news agency said.

"Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people," the agency added, describing the individual arrested.

Reuters

