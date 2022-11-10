Iranian forces have arrested an "agent" of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, while fleeing the Middle Eastern country, its semi-official Fars news agency said.
On Tuesday, Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a "terrorist" organisation.
"Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people," the agency added, describing the individual arrested.
Reuters
Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel - Fars
Image: 123RF/Piotr Adamowicz/ File photo
