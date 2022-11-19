World

COP27 negotiators to push for deal in overtime climate talks

19 November 2022 - 11:00 By Reuters
The COP27 sign at the Green Zone at the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
The COP27 sign at the Green Zone at the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Image: Emilie Madi/Reuters

Negotiators were poised to make a final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, as persistent disagreements over money forced the two-week talks into overtime.

Complicating matters, US special climate envoy John Kerry — a powerful force in climate diplomacy — tested positive for Covid-19 after days of bilateral in-person meetings with counterparts from China and the EU to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

The outcome of the conference, which was meant to end on Friday, is widely seen as a test of global resolve to fight climate change, as a war in Europe and rampant consumer inflation distract international attention.

An official draft of the agreement released Friday morning reaffirmed past commitments to limit global warming to 1.5°C — the point at which scientists say the effects of climate change will get much worse.

But it left crucial issues unresolved, including the main sticking point between rich and poor nations of how to compensate countries already ravaged by climate-driven floods, droughts, mega-storms and wildfires.

In a potential breakthrough, the EU said on Thursday it would back the demand of the G77 group of 134 developing countries to set up a fund to help them cope with so-called “loss and damage”.

But it was unclear on Friday whether developing countries would accept the EU's stipulation that the funding come from a broad base of countries including China, and that only “the most vulnerable countries” benefit from the aid.

Delegates were still waiting to learn how the US and China would respond.

Some countries, including the EU and Britain, have also pushed for the overall deal in Egypt to lock in country commitments for more ambitious climate action.

Others, including India, are hoping the final deal asks countries to phase down all fossil fuel use, instead of just coal — an idea that resource-rich countries, especially in Africa, have resisted.

A deal at COP27 must be made with support from all of the nearly 200 countries present.

READ MORE:

COP27 draft leaves out pledge to phase down all fossil fuels

Countries negotiating at the climate summit in Egypt are on track to reject calls for phasing down the use of all fossil fuels, snuffing efforts by ...
News
2 days ago

'No higher ground': Migration on the rise as climate shocks grow

Tina Stege's atoll home in the Marshall Islands is 2 metres (6.5 feet) above sea level and so narrow that "you can see the ocean on both sides of the ...
News
2 days ago

Food for thought: ambassador to Egypt disciplined for embarrassing SA at COP27

Ntsiki Mashimbye has been ordered to attend a refresher course on the dos and don’ts of his job
News
2 days ago

Cabinet forges ahead with South Africa going green but Mantashe digs in heels

The cabinet has come out in full support of talks between countries to reduce carbon emissions and go green.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Basket of Woolies groceries costs Durban man his luxury coupé South Africa
  2. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  3. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  4. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  5. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...