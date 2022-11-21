Monday’s match coincided with an escalation in violence in several Kurdish cities in western Iran where rights groups said at least 13 people had died over the past 24 hours amid a crackdown on protests by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and fresh air strikes on Kurdish targets in northern Iraq.
Qatar 2022
Iran’s football World Cup team shuns national anthem to back protests
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Iran’s football team refused to sing their national anthem at their opening World Cup game against England on Monday, a gesture widely seen as a pledge of support for antigovernment protests at home.
The squad, known as Team Melli, has been at the centre of criticism and controversy because of participation in the tournament and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, earlier warned athletes not to “disrespect” the country.
The team remained silent throughout the playing of their country's national anthem. During the match fans could be heard shouting “shameless! shameless!” in Persian at the players.
The side went on to suffer their biggest defeat in a World Cup match, losing 6-2 to England.
In Tehran, antigovernment chants and slogans, including “death to the dictator”, could be heard in one central district of the capital towards the end of the match. A dissident media channel on Telegram said people had also taken to the streets in Yusufabad and Pasdaran to cheer the team’s loss. Bloomberg is unable to verify the reports.
Internet access in Tehran was also heavily restricted almost immediately after the match ended. Internet watchdog NetBlocks confirmed a “major disruption” to online services in Iran and said web access had been cut off for many users.
Iran’s players have been caught between officials who want them to show loyalty to the country’s embattled Islamic establishment and the team’s mainly young fans who have urged the footballers to show solidarity with the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran in September after allegedly violating Islamic dress codes.
READ MORE:
