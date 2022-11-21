Soccer

England's Lions make roaring start putting six past Iran

21 November 2022 - 17:20 By Reuters
Bukayo Saka of England celebrates with teammates after scoring their fourth goal in their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match against Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21 2022.
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

England hammered Iran 6-2 on Monday in an emphatic Qatar World Cup opener thanks to two goals from Bukayo Saka and strikes by Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling, before substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish rounded off the rout.

England came close to taking the lead in the Group B opener at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan with Harry Maguire heading against the crossbar, before Bellingham, 19, steered in a header from a Luke Shaw cross in the 35th minute.

Eight minutes later, England doubled their lead when Maguire climbed highest from a corner to head down for Saka to score.

Sterling flicked in a cross by captain Harry Kane in first-half stoppage time before Saka bamboozled Iran's defence and made it 4-0 in the 62nd minute. Mehdi Taremi narrowed the gap for Iran three minutes later but Rashford made it 5-1 and Grealish, also coming off the bench, scored England's sixth.

Taremi scored a consolation second goal for Iran from the penalty spot in the dying seconds.

READ MORE

IN PICS | Qatar 2022 opening day, ceremony and match

The 2022 Qatar World Cup began with its opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday, followed by the opening match in which the hosts ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Messi 'enjoying his training sessions' ahead of Argentina's clash with Saudis

Lionel Messi's Argentina have an easy-looking start to the World Cup on Tuesday based on blistering recent form and Group C opponents Saudi Arabia's ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Eriksen the 'heart of the team' for dark horses Denmark as they face Tunisia

Denmark go into their opening World Cup game against a tricky Tunisia on Tuesday in the unusual position of being among Europe's dark horses, in with ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Valencia leads Ecuador to 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

Enner Valencia's two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar on Sunday as the home nation froze on their big night with an ...
Sport
1 day ago

All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results

Here is a full list of the groups and fixtures for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Sport
2 days ago
