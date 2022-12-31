World

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Explosions shake Ukrainian capital

31 December 2022 - 16:17 By Reuters
A house and car damaged during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31 2022.
A house and car damaged during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31 2022.
Image: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Ten explosions were heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, soon after Ukrainian officials warned of another large-scale missile attack by Moscow on Ukraine.

PUTIN ADDRESS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would never give in to what he called the West's attempts to use Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia.

The country's defence minister Sergei Shoigu said victory for Russia over Ukraine was “inevitable” as he hailed Russian soldiers' heroism in a New Year's video message.

FIGHTING

Russia shelled Ukrainian towns across a long stretch of the front line from north to south, Ukrainian officials said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces are holding their positions against Russian troops in the eastern Donbas region and making small advances in some areas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

Ukraine's military general staff said on Friday that Russian forces had tried to advance near Bakhmut and Avdiivka, focal points of their slow-moving campaign to take all of Donetsk, which together with neighbouring Luhansk make up the Donbas.

The general staff said Russian forces had also shelled towns near Kupiansk in the northeast Kharkiv region, settlements in Luhansk region, and in the south areas of Zaporizhzhia region and the city of Kherson, which Ukraine recaptured last month.

Russia launched 16 “kamikaze” drones into Ukraine overnight into Friday, Kyiv's military said after the 2am air raid alert. All 16 had been shot down by air defences, it said.

Russia's defence ministry on Friday described a barrage of missiles it fired on Thursday as a “massive strike” against Ukraine's energy and military-industrial infrastructure using high-precision weapons.

DIPLOMACY

In a video conference call, Putin told China's Xi Jinping on Friday he aimed to deepen military co-operation with Beijing and that he expected the Chinese president to visit Russia in spring 2023.

Xi told Putin the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and China would continue to uphold its “objective and fair stance” on the issue, Chinese state media said. Their readout did not mention a state visit or military co-operation.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called on Nato member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview.

ECONOMY

The rouble soared in its final session of a volatile year on Friday, but remained on course for hefty losses in December, after fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues dominated this month's trading. 

READ MORE:

Russia's mobilised troops entitled to free sperm freezing

Russian troops who have been part of a mobilisation drive for military operations in Ukraine will have the right to get their sperm frozen for free ...
News
3 days ago

EXPLAINER: What is Zelensky's 10-point peace plan?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been vigorously promoting his 10-point peace plan, discussing it with US President Joe Biden among others, ...
News
3 days ago

Five scenarios that threaten more strife for global markets

After the worst year for global stocks in more than a decade, and a rout in bonds that’s unmatched this century, some investors aren’t prepared to ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Father wins court order to emigrate with his minor daughter South Africa
  2. PODCAST SERIES | How the Bulgarian mafia established itself in SA South Africa
  3. The year Duduzane Zuma took to the streets to prove his presidential bid is no ... South Africa
  4. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  5. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election