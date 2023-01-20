World

Car drove into barricade outside Bankman-Fried's home, lawyers say

20 January 2023 - 11:00 By Reuters
Bankman-Fried, arrested last month on fraud and conspiracy charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, is under house arrest at his parents' home until Oct. 2 trial. He has pleaded not guilty.
Bankman-Fried, arrested last month on fraud and conspiracy charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, is under house arrest at his parents' home until Oct. 2 trial. He has pleaded not guilty.
Image: 123RF/ archnoi1

A car recently drove into a metal barricade outside Sam Bankman-Fried's home in California, his lawyers said on Thursday, in an incident they said underscores the security concerns faced by the FTX founder and those ensuring his return to court.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, the 30-year-old onetime billionaire's lawyers said three men got out of the car and told a security officer guarding the Palo Alto home, “You won't be able to keep us out.” The men, who have not been identified, then got back in the car and drove away.

Bankman-Fried, arrested last month on fraud and conspiracy charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, is under house arrest at his parents' home until Oct. 2 trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

The lawyers did not specify when the incident took place, describing it only as recent.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News
  3. Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning South Africa
  4. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News
  5. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials