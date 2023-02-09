TÜRKIYE/SYRIA QUAKE | Over 15,000 dead in ‘century’s worst’ disaster

February 9 2023 - 08:08
Taiwan president to donate a month's salary for Türkiye relief efforts
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President William Lai will each donate a month's salary for Türkiye earthquake relief efforts, the presidential office said on Thursday, adding to existing aid already sent by the island.
Tsai and Lai, who is widely expected to stand for the presidency in elections due next year, "hope to do their part to help Türkiye rebuild its homeland as soon as possible", the presidential office said in a statement.
Türkiye, like most countries, has no diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the two maintain de facto embassies in each other's capitals and there are direct flights between Istanbul and Taipei.
Tsai visited the de facto Türkiye embassy in Taipei on Thursday to sign a book of condolence, writing: "My heart goes with our Türkiye friends. Taiwan stands with Türkiye!", according to her office.
-Reuters
February 9 2023 - 10:41
Want to donate to relief efforts in Turkey? Here’s what’s needed and how you can help
The Turkish embassy in South Africa has issued a plea for donation of blankets, clothes and tents for victims of a devastating earthquake in that country and Syria.
A 7.8 magnitude quake struck the two countries on Monday, wrecking thousands of buildings and leaving more than 15,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands injured or homeless.
As global aid organisations, including SA's Gift of the Givers, made their way to the countries, the Turkish embassy asked South Africans to donate what they could to victims.
February 9 2023 - 09:24
Over 15,000 dead in ‘century’s worst’ disaster
The death toll from twin quakes has surpassed 15,000 across Türkiye and neighboring Syria, a disaster US President Joe Biden said was one of the worst to hit the region in more than a century.
The US positioned an aircraft carrier closer to Turkey in case it needs additional quake assistance.
Türkiye has restored access to Twitter after the company said it would do more to tackle “disinformation” following Monday’s quakes, Hurriyet newspaper reported.
Türkiye is working to open two new border crossings to allow more aid into Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
-Bloomberg
February 9 2023 - 06:43
Quake Latest: Deaths top 14,000, survivors found after 73 hours
The death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes has surpassed 14,000 across Türkiye and neighboring Syria, while rescuers have evacuated a five-year-old girl and her parents 73 hours after the disaster leveled their apartment building, according to the state-run Anadolu agency.
Türkiye has restored access to Twitter as the social-media platform agreed to do more to tackle disinformation in the aftermath of the quakes, Hurriyet newspaper reported.
The country is also working to open two new border crossings to allow more aid into Syria, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Türkiye’s stock exchange canceled trades made on Wednesday and said the market would be closed for five business days.
-Bloomberg
February 9 2023 - 06:30
Turkey's earthquake death toll rises to 12,391, Cumhuriyet quotes authority as saying
The death toll in Turkey from earthquakes in its southeast rose to 12,391 by Thursday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said according to Cumhuriyet news website.
The number of those injured rose to 62,914, the AFAD said in a statement, while search and rescue operations continued, Cumhuriyet reported.
-Reuters
