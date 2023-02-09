The Turkish embassy in South Africa has issued a plea for donation of blankets, clothes and tents for victims of a devastating earthquake in that country and Syria.
A 7.8 magnitude quake struck the two countries on Monday, wrecking thousands of buildings and leaving more than 15,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands injured or homeless.
As global aid organisations, including SA's Gift of the Givers, made their way to the countries, the Turkish embassy asked South Africans to donate what they could to victims.
It noted cold weather conditions in the country and appealed for the following:
• Winter clothing for adults and children, including coats, jackets, raincoats, boots, jumpers, gloves, trousers, scarves, hats, socks and underwear.
• Tents, bed mattresses for tents, sleeping bags
• Blankets
• Catalytic gas stoves, heaters
• Thermos
• Flashlights
• Power banks
• Generators
• Food parcels containing tinned food
• Baby formula and food, diapers
• Cleaning and hygiene materials
• Sanitary pads
Want to donate to relief efforts in Turkey? Here's what's needed and how you can help
Image: UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters
“We will accept your kind donation to be sent for the earthquake victims in Türkiye between February 8-10. Aid packages to be packed in a manner that would show items inside and materials should be new/unused and suitable for winter,” the embassy said in a statement.
Donations will reportedly be delivered by Turkish Airlines Cargo and can be dropped off at the Yunis Emre Enstitüsü and Turkish Cultural Centre at 1 Pretoria Street, Oaklands, Johannesburg.
You can also contact 071 444 2829 or 072 452 8648 to arrange a drop-off.
Gift of the Givers earlier this week dispatched teams to Turkey and Syria.
“Search and rescue and medical teams with specialised equipment are on standby to fly out by latest [Tuesday]. Medical supplies, equipment, consumables, tents, blankets, food and other humanitarian aid will be purchased in Turkey,” the organisation said.
It said it had been contacted by the Turkish embassy to assist and was expanding its volunteer medical, search and rescue teams.
“The casualties in both countries are expected to increase exponentially. Freezing cold, rain, and snow are hampering search and rescue efforts,” it said.
Those wanting to donate financially to the Gift of the Givers efforts can do so on their website here, via MTN USSD, at a Standard Bank ATM, at Shoprite or Checkers tills, call 080078691 or using the below details:
Gift of the Givers
Standard Bank
Pietermaritzburg
Account number 052137228
Branch Code 057525
Ref: Turkey.
