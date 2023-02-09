South Africa

Want to donate to relief efforts in Turkey? Here’s what’s needed and how you can help

09 February 2023 - 09:41
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings after an earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey.
An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings after an earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey.
Image: UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

The Turkish embassy in South Africa has issued a plea for donation of blankets, clothes and tents for victims of a devastating earthquake in that country and Syria.

A 7.8 magnitude quake struck the two countries on Monday, wrecking thousands of buildings and leaving more than 15,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands injured or homeless.

As global aid organisations, including SA's Gift of the Givers, made their way to the countries, the Turkish embassy asked South Africans to donate what they could to victims.

It noted cold weather conditions in the country and appealed for the following:

• Winter clothing for adults and children, including coats, jackets, raincoats, boots, jumpers, gloves, trousers, scarves, hats, socks and underwear.

• Tents, bed mattresses for tents, sleeping bags

• Blankets

• Catalytic gas stoves, heaters

• Thermos

• Flashlights

• Power banks

• Generators

• Food parcels containing tinned food

• Baby formula and food, diapers

• Cleaning and hygiene materials

• Sanitary pads

“We will accept your kind donation to be sent for the earthquake victims in Türkiye between February 8-10. Aid packages to be packed in a manner that would show items inside and materials should be new/unused and suitable for winter,” the embassy said in a statement.

Donations will reportedly be delivered by Turkish Airlines Cargo and can be dropped off at the Yunis Emre Enstitüsü and Turkish Cultural Centre at 1 Pretoria Street, Oaklands, Johannesburg.

You can also contact 071 444 2829 or 072 452 8648 to arrange a drop-off.

Gift of the Givers earlier this week dispatched teams to Turkey and Syria.

“Search and rescue and medical teams with specialised equipment are on standby to fly out by latest [Tuesday]. Medical supplies, equipment, consumables, tents, blankets, food and other humanitarian aid will be purchased in Turkey,” the organisation said.

It said it had been contacted by the Turkish embassy to assist and was expanding its volunteer medical, search and rescue teams.

“The casualties in both countries are expected to increase exponentially. Freezing cold, rain, and snow are hampering search and rescue efforts,” it said.

Those wanting to donate financially to the Gift of the Givers efforts can do so on their website here, via MTN USSD, at a Standard Bank ATM, at Shoprite or Checkers tills, call 080078691 or using the below details:

Gift of the Givers

Standard Bank

Pietermaritzburg

Account number 052137228

Branch Code 057525

Ref: Turkey.

READ MORE:

No information on seven South Africans in collapsed Turkish prison: ambassador

There is uncertainty about the safety of seven South Africans in a prison that collapsed in Monday's earthquake in Turkey.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa sends condolences to victims of deadly Turkey and Syria earthquake

The death toll has risen to more than 2,600 after one of the largest earthquakes hit the two countries on Monday morning.
News
2 days ago

WRAP TURKEY/SYRIA QUAKE | After fleeing Gaza, a Palestinian family dies in Turkey's earthquake

Everything you need to know about the rescue operations in Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquakes.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Newborn baby pulled from collapsing building as death toll nears 8,000 in Turkey/Syria quake disaster

The death toll after a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why not investigate SA Tourism's CFO Johan van der Walt, asks Lindiwe Sisulu South Africa
  2. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  3. Leopard spotted on grounds of prestigious KZN private school South Africa
  4. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  5. IN PICS | ‘Lazy’ municipal cleaners take to the streets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

The tragic case of Ntokozo Xaba who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, ...
Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station