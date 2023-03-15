World

Exodus of healthcare workers from poor countries worsening, WHO says

15 March 2023 - 10:00 By Emma Farge
As a sign of the strain, protests and strikes have been organised in more than 100 countries since the pandemic began, he added, including in Britain and the United States. Stock photo.
As a sign of the strain, protests and strikes have been organised in more than 100 countries since the pandemic began, he added, including in Britain and the United States. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Samsonovs

Poorer countries are increasingly losing healthcare workers to wealthier ones as the latter seek to shore up their own staff losses from the Covid-19 pandemic, sometimes through active recruitment, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.

The trend for nurses and other staff to leave parts of Africa or Southeast Asia for better opportunities in wealthier countries in the Middle East or Europe was already underway before the pandemic but has accelerated since, the UN health agency said, as global competition heats up.

"Health workers are the backbone of every health system, and yet 55 countries with some of the world's most fragile health systems do not have enough and many are losing their health workers to international migration," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general.

He was referring to a new WHO list of vulnerable countries which has added eight extra states since it was last published in 2020. They are: Comoros, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, East Timor, Laos, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Jim Campbell, director of the WHO's health workforce department, told journalists safeguards for countries on the WHO list were important so they "can continue to rebuild and recover from the pandemic without an additional loss of workers to migration".

Some 115,000 healthcare workers died from Covid around the world during the pandemic but many more left their professions due to burnout and depression, he said. As a sign of the strain, protests and strikes have been organised in more than 100 countries since the pandemic began, he added, including in Britain and the United States.

"We need to protect the workforce if we wish to ensure the population has access to care," said Campbell.

Asked which countries were attracting more workers, he said wealthy OECD countries and Gulf states but added that competition between African countries had also intensified. The WHO says it is not against migration of workers if it was managed appropriately. In 2010, it released a voluntary global code of practice on the international recruitment of health personnel and urges its members to follow it.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling Covid-19 now — WHO official

If rich nations think the pandemic is over, they should help lower-income countries reach that point too, a senior World Health Organization official ...
News
5 months ago

US workers face job losses as Covid-19 vaccine mandates kick in

Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  2. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  3. Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man takes police to where he dumped Meghan Cremer’s body, ‘confesses’ ... South Africa
  5. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News

Latest Videos

EFF members warns community to shut shops, factories on March 20
Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work