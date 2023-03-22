World

Sevastopol suspends ferries after drone attack -Russian-backed governor

22 March 2023 - 09:22 By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev and Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov), chairman of the Patriarchal Council for Culture, visit the state museum-preserve "Tauric Chersonese" in Sevastopol, Crimea March 18, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev and Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov), chairman of the Patriarchal Council for Culture, visit the state museum-preserve "Tauric Chersonese" in Sevastopol, Crimea March 18, 2023.
Image: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Russian-backed administration in Sevastopol said on Wednesday that it had suspended ferry routes around the port city, shortly after the city's governor said a Ukrainian drone attack had been repelled by air defences.

Writing on Telegram, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that three “objects” had been destroyed, and that there had been no casualties or damage to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is based in Sevastopol.

Reuters could not independently verify Razvozhaev's claims immediately.

On Tuesday, an explosion in Dzhankoi, in the north of Crimea, was blamed on a Ukrainian drone strike by local officials.

Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean peninsula, was annexed by Russia in 2014, but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth South Africa
  2. Butchery petrol bombed in Soweto, 57 arrested in national shutdown unrest by 6am South Africa
  3. Mutilated body found of missing Durban graduate who told family she was going ... South Africa
  4. Five distinctions in matric, but no Identity document means no varsity News
  5. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...