At least 23 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms: officials

25 March 2023 - 15:15 By Reuters
On March 23 2023 a rare tornado damaged industrial buildings in Montebello, California. The next day in western Mississippi, 23 people were killed when a tornado struck.
Image: David Swanson/Bloomberg

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, the state's emergency management agency said after the twister left a trail of damage for more than 160km.

Four people were missing as search and rescue teams combed through the destruction looking for survivors after the storm struck Silver City in western Mississippi, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a series of tweets.

“Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change,” it said, referring to the death toll.

Search and rescue teams were also out in Rolling Fork, a town that saw the brunt of the tornado, CNN reported.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Brandy Showah told CNN. “This was a very great small town, and now it’s gone.”

At least 24 reports of tornadoes were issued to the National Weather Service overnight by storm chasers and observers.

Photographs of the destruction published by news networks showed entire buildings left in rubble and cars turned over on their sides as people climbed through the debris in darkness.

“Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight,” governor Tate Reeve said in a tweet.

“We have activated medical support — surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active.”

