World

Germany, EU combustion engine deal slammed by Greenpeace

25 March 2023 - 15:00 By Reuters
An agreement between the EU and Germany will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035.
An agreement between the EU and Germany will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035.
Image: 123RF/Marina113

The EU and Germany have reached a deal on the future of combustion engines, officials said on Saturday, an issue that has been closely followed by the auto industry.

The agreement will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035 and was quickly condemned by prominent environmental group Greenpeace.

The bloc and its largest economy had been at odds over the planned 2035 phase-out of CO2-emitting cars, but leaders signalled in recent days that they were close to a resolution.

Germany wanted assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond the deadline if they run on e-fuels, a request supported by parts of its powerful car industry.

“We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars,” Frans Timmermans, head of EU climate policy, said on Twitter.

German transport minister Volker Wissing said “the way is clear” with the agreement reached late on Friday.

“Vehicles with internal combustion engines can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up exclusively with CO2-neutral fuels,” he said on Twitter.

Sweden, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said EU diplomats would vote on Monday to formally approve the 2035 phase-out law.

That would mean energy ministers could then give the law the final sign-off needed for it to enter into force on Tuesday, at a scheduled meeting in Brussels.

Greenpeace's Benjamin Stephan said the deal was a setback for climate protection.

“This stinky compromise undermines climate protection in transport, and it harms Europe,” he said.

It dilutes the needed focus of the auto industry on efficient electromobility, he said.

READ MORE:

EU drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars

It could offer a way for carmakers to keep selling combustion engine vehicles after 2035, the date when the EU is set to ban the sale of new ...
Motoring
3 days ago

What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

They are made by synthesizing captured CO2 emissions and hydrogen produced using renewable or CO2-free electricity
Motoring
2 days ago

Austria not rowing back support for EU’s car CO2 law

Austria has already supported the EU's agreement on a law to phase out new sales of CO2-emitting cars from 2035, and sees no reason to withdraw its ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Germany forms alliance against phase-out of combustion engines by 2035

Germany has formed an alliance with Italy and some East European countries opposing the planned phase-out of internal combustion engines from 2035, ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill South Africa
  4. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice South Africa
  5. Up to 5 Western Cape towns to be taken off the grid as province tries ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected