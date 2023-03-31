World

WATCH | Reactions on the street after Donald Trump's indictment

31 March 2023 - 07:13 By Reuters

Donald Trump has been indicted, making him the first former US president to face charges.

Reactions from residents in New York, Washington and Houston.

