World

WATCH | Bodycam captures driver fleeing with cop on hood

22 May 2023 - 10:48 By Reuters

A video released by US police captured an officer clinging to the roof of a suspect’s car during a chase in Iowa.

The video filmed in 2021 and recently released by the Carroll police department shows officer Patrick McCarty approaching a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The officers at the scene then realise there is an arrest warrant against the driver Dennis Guider Jnr.

McCarty steps onto the vehicle with his gun drawn to stop an escape.

A dramatic chase ensues while McCarty clings to the roof. The officer then loses his grip on the vehicle after the suspect drives through a ditch.

The officer broke his back during the incident.

The suspect was sentenced on May 11 to up to five years in prison.

