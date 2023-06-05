Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility
05 June 2023 - 12:44
The exorbitant privilege the US enjoys from the dollar being unambiguously the world's reserve currency is under attack again. The emerging market Brics countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are trying to attract hangers-on by whipping up talk of a rival to dethrone King Dollar. It's going to fail for all the usual reasons. As the King himself, Elvis Presley, sang: A little less conversation, a little more action, please...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.