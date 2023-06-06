World

Situation at nuclear plant under control after dam blast — Ukraine atomic agency

06 June 2023 - 09:28 By Dan Peleschuk
A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine June 5, 2023.
A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine June 5, 2023.
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine poses a threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but the situation at the facility is under control, Ukraine's state atomic power agency said on Tuesday.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Twitter it was closely monitoring the situation but that there was “no immediate nuclear safety risk at (the) plant” which is also in southern Ukraine.

Explosions at the Soviet-era Kakhovka dam in Russian-occupied territory on Tuesday unleashed floodwater across an area that is now a war zone, according to both Ukrainian and Russian forces who blamed each other for the destruction.

A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine May 28, 2023.
A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine May 28, 2023.
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Energoatom said the Russian invaders had blown up the dam.

It said the water level of the Kakhovka Reservoir was rapidly lowering, posing an “additional threat” to the Russian-occupied facility — Europe's largest nuclear power plant — which both sides have blamed one another for shelling.

A satellite image shows Nova Khakovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine May 28, 2023.
A satellite image shows Nova Khakovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine May 28, 2023.
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

“Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant),” Energoatom said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“Right now the station's cooling pond is full: as of 8:00am, the water level is 16.6 meters, which is sufficient for the station's needs.”

“Currently, the situation at the ZNPP is under control, Ukrainian personnel are monitoring all indicators,” it said.

The head of Ukraine's presidential administration on Tuesday described the blast as an “ecocide” committed by Russian forces. Russia blamed Ukraine for the incident.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  3. ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies South Africa
  4. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa
  5. ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' ... News

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'