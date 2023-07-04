World

Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting

04 July 2023 - 09:00 By Reuters
There were three guns recovered from the scene, including a rifle and a handgun that belonged to the suspect. File picture
There were three guns recovered from the scene, including a rifle and a handgun that belonged to the suspect. File picture
Image: 123RF

Four people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a late-night news conference.

The suspect, a man believed to be 40-years-old, did not appear to have any connection to the victims, Outlaw said, adding that he had a bulletproof vest and a police scanner.

A second person was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting, she said. It was unknown whether this person was connected with the shooter, but police believe he returned fire at the shooter.

There were three guns recovered from the scene, including a rifle and a handgun that belonged to the suspect, she said at the conference.

The ages of the three dead, all males, ranged between 20- and 59-years-old. The fourth male was believed to be between the ages of 16 to 21. The two injured children are two- and 13-years-old. They were in stable condition, Outlaw said.

Details of the July Fourth-eve gun violence were sketchy, but the shooting was reported to have erupted in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia, less than 1.5km from the Schuykill River that flows through Pennsylvania's most populous city.

WPVI video footage from the scene of the shooting showed several police squad cars parked near an intersection, lights flashing in the darkness, with portions of the street cordoned off with yellow and red crime-scene tape.

The shooting came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at an outdoor neighbourhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland. Police said they were still seeking multiple suspects in that shooting.

READ MORE:

'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at scene

There was a “mass shooting incident” in South Baltimore overnight and police were at the scene, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a Baltimore Police ...
News
1 day ago

Elderly KZN woman 'shot during domestic dispute with husband'

What is believed to have been a domestic dispute between an elderly couple ended in the husband allegedly shooting his wife at their home in ...
News
23 hours ago

Family of slain JMPD officer pleads with public to stop sharing video of his shooting

The family of JMPD officer Sibusiso Zikalala has pleaded with the public to stop sharing the video of him getting shot.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News
  2. Glenn Agliotti dies on operating table in Joburg hospital News
  3. Parents’ worst nightmare as kids’ sleepover ends in ‘rape and death’ News

Latest Videos

'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...
Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy