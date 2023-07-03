South Africa

Elderly KZN woman 'shot during domestic dispute with husband'

03 July 2023 - 10:12
An elderly KZN woman was allegedly shot by her husband during a domestic dispute on Sunday. Stock photo.
An elderly KZN woman was allegedly shot by her husband during a domestic dispute on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

What is believed to have been a domestic dispute between an elderly couple ended in the husband allegedly shooting his wife at their home in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area.

“On arrival of paramedics it was established that a 73-year-old female and her husband had been involved in a domestic dispute when the husband pulled out his firearm and shot her. 

“The woman sustained a single gunshot wound to her abdomen.”

IPSS Medical Rescue said a private security company, K9 Security Services, helped make the scene safe for the paramedics to conduct their work.

Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the woman before she was transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Police breakthrough in murder of taxi official Charmaine Bailey

A suspect will appear in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a Cape Town woman taxi association training officer.
News
18 hours ago

Two shot dead in Tongaat

Two men were shot dead and another injured in a shooting incident in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday night.
News
1 day ago

No jail time for cop who shot dead Thembisa nurse Lebohang Monene

Former police officer Lucky Mudau, who fatally shot Thembisa Hospital nurse Lebogang  Monene before turning the gun on himself at the hospital ...
News
3 days ago

Trigger-happy cops: Deadly shooting incidents involving police officers

South Africans have been weighing in on a fatal shooting that took place at a Braamfontein liquor outlet on Monday involving two law enforcement ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’