A wildfire intensified overnight and swept along forests north of Athens for a second day on Tuesday, authorities said, as firefighters managed to contain other blazes southeast and west of the Greek capital.
A blaze raged uncontrolled and burnt forest in the area of Dervenochoria, about 30km north of Athens, a fire service official said on Tuesday. The fire also threatened a pig farm, according to Greek media.
Another fire weakened on Tuesday after breaking out on Monday in the village of Kouvaras, about 27km southeast of the Greek capital. Fanned by shifting winds, the fire quickly spread to the coastal towns of Anavyssos, Lagonisi and Saronida, forcing people to flee their homes.
At least 230 firefighters assisted by 76 fire engines and five helicopters were operating at spots in the area, a Greek fire service official said on Tuesday.
“Civil protection forces gave an all-night fight,” Ioannis Artopoios, a Greek fire service spokesperson, said in a televised briefing, adding crews have been replaced to tame the fire on multiple fronts.
Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, blazes weaken in southeast and west
Image: Nick Paleologos/Bloomberg
A mayor told Greek television more than 7,000 acres of land was reduced to ashes along a coast where many Athenians have holiday homes.
A thick layer of smoke was visible from Athens as a third blaze burnt near the seaside resort of Loutraki, about 80km west of the capital.
The Greek meteorological service has warned of a high risk of fire this week while the country is recovering from the first major heatwave of summer. A second heatwave is forecast for later this week.
Greece has memories of a wildfire disaster in 2018 when a blaze killed 101 people in the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens.
