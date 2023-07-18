World

Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, blazes weaken in southeast and west

18 July 2023 - 12:09 By Reuters
Firefighters from the Hellenic fire service work to contain the reignition of a wildfire in Varybobi, near Athens, in August 2021. Fires have again raged around the Greek capital this week. File photo.
Firefighters from the Hellenic fire service work to contain the reignition of a wildfire in Varybobi, near Athens, in August 2021. Fires have again raged around the Greek capital this week. File photo.
Image: Nick Paleologos/Bloomberg

A wildfire intensified overnight and swept along forests north of Athens for a second day on Tuesday, authorities said, as firefighters managed to contain other blazes southeast and west of the Greek capital.

A blaze raged uncontrolled and burnt forest in the area of Dervenochoria, about 30km north of Athens, a fire service official said on Tuesday. The fire also threatened a pig farm, according to Greek media.

Another fire weakened on Tuesday after breaking out on Monday in the village of Kouvaras, about 27km southeast of the Greek capital. Fanned by shifting winds, the fire quickly spread to the coastal towns of Anavyssos, Lagonisi and Saronida, forcing people to flee their homes.

At least 230 firefighters assisted by 76 fire engines and five helicopters were operating at spots in the area, a Greek fire service official said on Tuesday.

“Civil protection forces gave an all-night fight,” Ioannis Artopoios, a Greek fire service spokesperson, said in a televised briefing, adding crews have been replaced to tame the fire on multiple fronts.

A mayor told Greek television more than 7,000 acres of land was reduced to ashes along a coast where many Athenians have holiday homes.

A thick layer of smoke was visible from Athens as a third blaze burnt near the seaside resort of Loutraki, about 80km west of the capital.

The Greek meteorological service has warned of a high risk of fire this week while the country is recovering from the first major heatwave of summer. A second heatwave is forecast for later this week.

Greece has memories of a wildfire disaster in 2018 when a blaze killed 101 people in the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens.

READ MORE:

Climate change: We must act now, says WHO as Europe, Asia, US log record-high temperatures

Asia, Europe and the US baked under extreme heat on Monday as global temperatures soared to alarming highs and US leaders sought to reignite climate ...
News
2 hours ago

'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued

Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern ...
News
1 day ago

A baking Europe is set to get even hotter as Charon approaches

The heat wave baking Europe and threatening to make this the hottest summer ever will dial up temperatures even more in coming days, thanks to ...
News
1 day ago

Up to 1,000 could be evacuated as forest fire engulfs Spain's La Palma island

A forest fire in the Spanish island of La Palma has forced the evacuation of at least 500 people, authorities said on Saturday, in the first natural ...
News
2 days ago

Millions at risk as extreme heat rips through Europe, closing tourist sites

Extreme heat is ripping through southern Europe and parts of Germany, with the next blast from the Sahara lifting temperatures toward record highs in ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Indian opposition parties form alliance called 'INDIA' for 2024 elections World
  2. Thousands of vulnerable children to receive handmade toys on Mandela Day South Africa
  3. 'Feared hitman' dies in shoot-out with Cape Town police South Africa
  4. Florida's rising water temperatures raise concerns for health of coral reefs — ... Sci-Tech
  5. State calls for life for convicted rapist and sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman South Africa

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding